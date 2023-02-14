News Top Stories

Buhari to Transition Panel: Prepare sustainable roadmap for in coming govt on HIV/AIDS

President Muhammadu Buhari has charged the Transition Committee, chaired by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, to ensure that the achievements of the HIV programme were clearly highlighted in transition notes and a sustainability roadmap articulated for the incoming administration. According to a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, yesterday, the President gave the directive during an audience with the Director–General of National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA), Dr Gambo Aliyu, the Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, Molly Phee, and Ambassador of the United States to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard. The President assured the United States Government that Nigeria would continue to prioritise the fight against HIV/AIDS until the disease was no longer a public health threat.

He added that his administration remained committed to eradicating HIV and other public health emergencies and would leave no stone unturned until a sustainable system was put in place. Welcoming the tremendous progress made in the collective fight to end AIDS in Nigeria, Buhari congratulated the NACA DG for a job well done saying “I wish to acknowledge the important role played in enabling the significant infrastructural investment developed over the years for HIV control, to the fight against COVID- 19, Monkeypox, Lassa fever and other emerging infectious diseases affecting our people. Molly Phee, the Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, in her comments gave kudos to the President for his commitment to free and fair elections and for not contemplating a third term agenda.

“You are a leader for the sub-region, for the continent, and for the world,” Molly Phee submitted. The American Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard, said she was thrilled at the strides Nigeria took in combating AIDS, describing it as an “amazing achievement.”

 

