Buhari to Umahi: Why I’m not surprised by quality of your projects

…as Ebonyi gov lauds FG’s take-over of teaching hospital

President Muhammadu Buhari has told the Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, that he was not surprised by the quality of his projects because he is an engineer of repute. The President said this yesterday at the commissioning of Umahi’s projects during his two-day visit to the state.

Those projects commissioned included the stateowned King David University of Medical Sciences, Uburu, twin flyover, 12-kilometre dualised Federal Road, from Mbu, Enugu State to Uburu, the University Building and the University Medical Hospital, Facilities and Equipment. According to his spokesman, Mr. Femi Adesina, Buhari at his first stop in the State for the inauguration of the 700-metre length twinflyover (also called King David’s University flyover), constructed at the cost of N2 billion by the state government, President Buhari said: “I am not an Engineer by discipline but my eyes are very clear, even through my eyeglasses.

“I am impressed with this performance and I know the projects will last. I congratulate the Governor on this feat and I am pleased to be associated with it.” While in Uburu, Ohaozara Local Government Area of the State, the President also inaugurated the Cancer Centre at the King David University of Medical Sciences, built and equipped by the Federal Government under TETFUND. Umahi, who thanked the President for graciously approving the funding of the Centre, said the facility can rank with other centres around the world. ”It is in the same standard as Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) and the State government also contributed to the project to bring it to completion,” he told the President. At the inauguration of the hospital section of the university, the Ebonyi State governor thanked the President for acceding to the request of the State government on the Federal Government to take over the running of the teaching hospital.

