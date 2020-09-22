Buhari to UN at 75: We need global cooperation to address COVID-19, climate change, others

President Muhammadu Buhari has told the United Nations that the multilateral challenges facing the world ranging from coronavirus, climate change violent extremism, natural disasters, and cyber-security require global cooperation for them to be adequately addressed.

The President in his virtual address to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the United Nations (UN) p, yesterday also emphasized the imperative of fair and equitable representation in the Organisation’s Security Council by demanding that a slot be allocated to Africa in the council.

According to a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President lauded the UN for not deviating the onerous task of fostering global peace and security. He, however, pointedoutthat despite progress made so far in safeguarding world peace and promoting global cooperation, the world was still faced with complex challenges.

He said: ‘’Efforts to address impediments for the attainment of 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development were undermined by the advent of Coronavirus pandemic which brought about unprecedented challenges that cannot be tackled by any single country or region.

“The inward-looking tendencies exhibited by Member States in the wake of the pandemic have particularly revealed an urgent need for us to strengthen international cooperation, unity and solidarity to address all negative developments including climate change, violent extremism, natural disasters, and cyber-security.

“However, as we continue to battle the pandemic and search for possible solutions, including an effective vaccine, we implore nations to adopt a global approach in addressing the global health emergency in a bid to build the future we want.

‘’The demand for the reform of the United Nations Security Council is just and a place for Africa in the very strategic Organ of the Organisation is long-overdue.

“In our collective effort to rebuild the United Nations of our dream, Nigeria reaffirms her commitment to upholding theprinciplesof theUnitedNationsincluding: HumanRights, Peace and Security, as well as Democratic governance.

“I, therefore, reiterate Nigeria’s rededication to multilateralism and the rulesbased international system. “Foroversevendecades, the United ‘Nations has remained true to the aspirations of its founders as it continues to play a crucial role in fostering global peace and security. The Organisation has grown in membershipandscopetoreflectcontemporary global trends.”

“Collectively, we have improved and saved lives as well as defended the rights of the vulnerable in adherence to the principles of the United Nations.

“More so, we have worked together to shelter refugees; foster development; invest in conflict resolution and peacekeeping; and promoted women’sandchildren’srights.

Moreover, we have jointly intensified the fight against deadly diseases such as Malaria, Ebola, Tuberculosis, and the Coronavirus pandemic.’’

