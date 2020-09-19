Buhari to UN: Nigeria’ll mobilise NYSC members, 17 leaders for SDGs policy

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured the United Nations that Nigeria will engage the services of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members across the country and 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Ambassadors to champion the implementation of SDGs 2030 at the grassroots. According to a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President spoke yesterday at the virtual inaugural SDGs Moment, convened by UN Secretary- General Antonio Guterres, during the high-level week of the 75th UN General Assembly. In his video message to the meeting, Buhari provided an update on SDG progress in the country, setting out Nigeria’s vision for the next decade in fighting poverty, combating illicit financial flows and ensuring economic recovery amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said: “Our National Assembly has established Committees on SDGs. The NYSC scheme is also ensuring that Nigerian graduates actively participate in SDGs implementation processes by serving as SDGs champions at the grassroots. “Going forward, we will invigorate the Goal achievement process at the grassroots by engaging the services of the 17 SDGs Ambassadors we appointed to support our efforts at the national level. “We will also encourage more sub-national authorities to appoint and train SDGs Champions.”

Re-affirming Nigeria’s commitment to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and other Internationally Agreed Development Goals, the President told the meeting that anticorruption institutions have been strengthened to enable the administration effectively combat illicit financial flows and recover proceeds.

