News

Buhari to UN: Nigeria’ll mobilise NYSC members, 17 leaders for SDGs policy

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured the United Nations that Nigeria will engage the services of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members across the country and 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Ambassadors to champion the implementation of SDGs 2030 at the grassroots. According to a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President spoke yesterday at the virtual inaugural SDGs Moment, convened by UN Secretary- General Antonio Guterres, during the high-level week of the 75th UN General Assembly. In his video message to the meeting, Buhari provided an update on SDG progress in the country, setting out Nigeria’s vision for the next decade in fighting poverty, combating illicit financial flows and ensuring economic recovery amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said: “Our National Assembly has established Committees on SDGs. The NYSC scheme is also ensuring that Nigerian graduates actively participate in SDGs implementation processes by serving as SDGs champions at the grassroots. “Going forward, we will invigorate the Goal achievement process at the grassroots by engaging the services of the 17 SDGs Ambassadors we appointed to support our efforts at the national level. “We will also encourage more sub-national authorities to appoint and train SDGs Champions.”

Re-affirming Nigeria’s commitment to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and other Internationally Agreed Development Goals, the President told the meeting that anticorruption institutions have been strengthened to enable the administration effectively combat illicit financial flows and recover proceeds.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

JUST IN: 1 killed as Trump supporters, protesters clash in Portland  

Posted on Author Reporter

One person was shot and killed late Saturday in Portland, Oregon, as a large caravan of President Donald Trump supporters and Black Lives Matter protesters clashed in the streets, police said. It wasn’t clear if the shooting was linked to fights that broke out as a caravan of about 600 vehicles was confronted by protesters […]
News

Reps probe alleged secret accounts at NPA

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The House of Representatives has mandated its Committee on Finance and Ports and Harbours to probe the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) over a secret bank account allegedly operated by the agency in a commercial bank for the collection of revenue from vessels. This decision followed the adoption of a motion by Hon. Kolawale Lawal (APM, […]
News Top Stories

FG to govs: Stop taxing miners in your states

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

FEC approves N8.49bn to procure COVID-19 items The Federal Government has warned state governors to stop imposition and collection of taxes from miners in their states. This was part of the resolution of the 11th virtual Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday. The Council also approved the sum of N8.49 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: