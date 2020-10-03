News

Buhari to UN: Trafficking in nuclear materials threat to peace

President Muhammadu Buhari has warned the United Nations (UN) that trafficking in nuclear materials poses a potential threat to international peace and security. In his video-message to the UN High-level meeting to commemorate and promote the International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons, Buhari, who called for total elimination of nuclear weapons, also restated his commitment to the peaceful uses of nuclear energy.

According to a release by his spokesman, Mr. Femi Adesina, Buhari, however, expressed concern about the ‘‘slow pace’’ of states possessing nuclear weapons in disarming and decommissioning their existing nuclear facilities.

He said: “We are concerned about the slow pace of progress by nuclear-weapon States to accomplish the total elimination of their nuclear arsenals, in accordance with their legal obligations and undertakings under Article VI of the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).” “The best approach to avoid damage associated with nuclear materials such as humanitarian crisis, accidents, disasters and criminality is the total elimination of nuclear weapons.”

