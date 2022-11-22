Buhari to unveil new currencies Wednesday at FEC session

*as MPC hikes lending rate by 100 basis points

Abdulwahab Isa, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari will officially unveil the new currency notes tomorrow at the Federal Executive Council session.

Central Bank Governor Mr. Godwin Emefiele, who broke the news to newsmen Tuesday in Abuja, said the redesigned currency will be officially unveiled by the President to the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

This was as the CBN’s Monetary Policy Committe Tuesday hiked lending rate MPR by 100 basis points to 16.5 percent to consolidate on gains recorded recently, which further reined in inflationary pressure.

Details later…

