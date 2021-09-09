Buhari to Uzodinma: I will help you fight insecurity in Imo

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured the Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, that he will use his power as the president to deal with security breaches in the state.

The President, who expressed delight at the level of development in the state, however, vowed to deal with other infrastructural deficits of the state.

Buhari stated this while inaugurating the Egbeada-Onitsha Bypass Road in Owerri.

According to him, there is no society that would make any meaningful progress in the face of insecurity and infrastructural deficits.

Buhari said his vision of having a secured Nigeria with huge infrastructural progress was marched by what Uzodinma was doing in the state.

Buhari said: “I have gone round and I am impressed with what I saw. A society without security and infrastructure will not progress and lucky this is where my vision has tallied with the governor of Imo state. I will use my power as enshrined by the constitution to make the governor achieve more.”

Earlier in his speech, the governor urged the president to deal permanently with the issues of insecurity and flooding which he said was ravaging Owerri, the state capital.

Uzodinma, on Saturday, noted that Imo has been able to attract support from Buhari on the management of some ecological problems while speaking of the planned visit of the president to the state.

The southeast region, particularly Imo State has witnessed an increased spate of insecurity.

In April 2021 armed men attacked a correctional facility in Owerri, the Imo State capital, freeing some inmates.

They also proceeded to the State Police Headquarters where they set ablaze the building and destroyed all vehicles within the vicinity.

A few weeks later, some gunmen attacked the country home of the governor in his Omuma hometown of the Oru East Local Government Area, killing two security operatives.

Thereafter, police authorities deployed helicopters to Imo State to provide surveillance and prevent further attacks by gunmen on government establishments.

Ironically, in August, the governor of Buhari’s home state, Bello Masari said 10 out of the 34 local government areas in the state were attacked daily by bandits.

The governor disclosed this while receiving the Chief of Army Staff, Faruk Yahaya, Faruk Yahaya, on a courtesy visit to the state.

He told the army chief that 10 local government areas had been under repeated attacks from bandits who kill, rape, kidnap people, burn houses and rustle cattle.

In December 2020, while Buhari was on a visit to the state, 344 schoolboys were kidnapped by bandits and freed about a week later after negotiations, which some people have alleged involved ransom payment.

The state government, however, denied that any ransom was paid to the bandits.

