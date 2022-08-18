News

Buhari to visit Maiduguri today

President Muhammadu Buhari will be making a oneday visit to Maiduguri, the Borno State capital today, Thursday, 18 August. The visit is the fourth working visit by the President to the state in one year after that of June 1, 2022 and December 23, 2021 and two others.

During the visit today, the President is expected to unveil humanitarian support to vulnerable persons, inaugurate teachers’ quarters in Bukumkutu Ward and conduct virtual inauguration of 500 resettlement houses in Molai executed by the state government. The President will also be paying homage to the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar ibn Garbai El- Kabemi. The state government calls on the general public to come out en-mass go give the president a rousing welcome.

 

