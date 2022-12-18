Buhari to Western Nations: Stop issuing frivolous advisories against Nigeria

Lawrence Olaoye

ABUJA

President Muhammadu Buhari has warned western countries against issuance of frivolous travel advisories against Nigeria, urging the United States of America and others to rather join hands with the country in fighting terrorism, climate change and other violent crimes.

The President gave this warning yesterday at an interactive session entitled, “A conversation with President Muhammadu Buhari

of Nigeria’’, co-hosted by the United State Institute of Peace (USIP), the International Republican Institute, the National Endowment for Democracy, and the International Foundation for Electoral Systems.

Buhari, who commended Nigerian Armed Forces and the Multi-national Joint Task Force, consisting of Chad, Niger, Cameroon, Benin Republic and Nigeria, for demonstrating great bravery in the fight against terrorism, said: “Despite the difficult times we face, we continue to spend very scarce and lean resources to ensure that we have a well-resourced military force to take on this task.

‘‘Ideally, these are resources that could be spent on Education or Healthcare or other social services but without peace, we have learnt the hard way that our children cannot go to school or seek good healthcare.

‘‘We are nonetheless winning the war and making significant progress in dealing with the threats to Nigeria’s and the sub-regions’ safety and survival.

‘‘This steady progress is in spite of the negative reportage in international media as well as the nonchalant actions and attitudes of some of our friends and allies to sufficiently appreciate our efforts in the fight against terrorism.

“Rather than focus on negativity, which is what Travel Advisories have become, Nigeria, the sub-regions of Africa and the rest of the world can work more concertedly together to combat terrorism and prevent violent extremism, both of which are challenges to global peace and stability and not just Nigeria and Africa alone.

‘‘Notwithstanding these attitudinal deficits from some friends and allies, Nigeria remains open to working with the International Community and other development partners, to enhance global security and stability.’’

Making a strong case that a secured and stable Nigeria is indispensable for the overall peace and prosperity of not only the country but Africa, with huge implications for global peace and stability, the President underscored the need for strategic partnership with the USA to fight common challenges, such as terrorism, climate change and entrenching democracy in Africa, together.

The President disclosed that Nigeria is on the verge of commissioning her New Counter Terrorism Centre that would serve as a hub for counter-terrorism coordination and research in West Africa.

On the 2023 elections, Buhari reiterated his determination to ensuring the conduct of a free, fair and transparent national election, whose outcome would be largely accepted to the contestants.

While noting that the conduct of off- season’s elections have steadily improved, especially those of Edo, Ekiti, Anambra and Osun states, Buhari expressed the hope that, through the observatory roles of the international community, the outcome of the 2023 general elections would be further enhanced.

Responding to a question on the readiness of INEC to conduct the 2023 elections, the President said INEC was ready “because I made sure they were given all the resources they asked because I don’t want any excuses that they were denied funds by the government.”

On democracy in West Africa, Buhari said Nigeria would ‘‘aggressively work together to improve the quality of governance in the West African sub-Region, where the survival of democracy, is currently challenged.’’

He noted that this could be done through targeted investments that could enhance dividends of democracy and creations of robust means of livelihood for the people as well as promote accountability and transparency by the political class.

The President also told his guests that the Nigeria’s agricultural revolution has led to the creation of over 13million direct and indirect jobs in the last seven and half-years of his administration.

The Nigerian leader also used the occasion to once again advise western nations not to be in a rush to eliminate the usage of fossil fuels in a bid to ensure a healthy climate, adding that the nation’s economy has registered positive growth in the last two quarters despite the gloomy outlook in global economy, and the war in Ukraine.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...