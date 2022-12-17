Buhari To Western Nations: Stop issuing frivolous advisories on Nigeria

… says INEC adequately mobilised for 2023 polls

Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has warned western countries against issuance of frivolous travel advisories on Nigeria urging the United States of America and others to rather join hands with the country in fighting terrorism, climate change and other violent crimes.

The President gave this warning Saturday at an interactive session entitled: “A conversation with President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria’’, co-hosted by the United States Institute of Peace (USIP), the International Republican Institute, the National Endowment for Democracy, and the International Foundation for Electoral Systems.

Buhari, who commended the Nigerian Armed Forces and the Multi-national Joint Task Force, consisting of Chad, Niger, Cameroon, Benin Republic and Nigeria, for demonstrating great bravery in the fight against terrorism, said: ‘‘Despite the difficult times we face, we continue to spend very scarce and lean resources to ensure that we have a well-resourced military force to take on this task.

‘‘Ideally, these are resources that could be spent on education or healthcare or other social services, but without peace we have learnt the hard way that our children cannot go to school or seek good healthcare.

‘‘We are nonetheless winning the war and making significant progress in dealing with the threats to Nigeria’s and the sub-regions’ safety and survival.

‘‘This steady progress is in spite of the negative reportage in international media as well as the nonchalant actions and attitudes of some of our friends and allies to sufficiently appreciate our efforts in the fight against terrorism.

“Rather than focus on negativity, which is what Travel Advisories have become, Nigeria, the sub-regions of Africa and the rest of the world can work more concertedly together to combat terrorism and prevent violent extremism, both of which are challenges to global peace and stability and not just Nigeria and Africa alone.

‘‘Notwithstanding these attitudinal deficits from some friends and allies, Nigeria remains open to working with the international community and other development partners, to enhance global security and stability.’’

On the 2023 elections, Buhari reiterated his avowed determination to ensure the conduct of free, fair and transparent national elections, whose outcome would be largely accepted to the contestants.

While noting that the conduct of off- season’s elections have steadily improved, especially those of Edo, Ekiti, Anambra and Osun states, Buhari expressed the hope that, through the observatory roles of the international community, the outcome of the 2023 general elections would be further enhanced.

Responding to a question on the readiness of INEC to conduct the 2023 elections, the President said INEC was ready “because I made sure they were given all the resources they asked because I don’t want any excuses that they were denied funds by the government.”

