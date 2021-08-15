Buhari, too weak to solve Nigeria’s problems –Sen. Tofowomo

Sen. Nicholas Olubukola Tofowomo represents Ondo South Senatorial District on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and he is the Vice Chairman Land Transport Committee and member of the Niger Delta Development (NDDC) Committee in the Senate. In this interview with BIYI ADEGOROYE, he speaks about the leadership challenges in the PDP, the scorecard of the All Progressives Congress (APC) government, insecurity and the kind of president Nigeria deserves in 2023

How would you describe the current leadership crisis in your party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)?

From my own perspective, there is no leadership crisis in the PDP right now. The National Chairman has a mandate and he has not completed it. At the completion of the mandate, there will be a National Convention where the next chairman of the party will emerge.

So we cannot put the cart before the horse. It is just like a senator who has a fouryear term and you cannot ask him to step down three three years into his tenure.

So they should allow him to complete his term after which he can show interest, if he so decides, or if the party wants somebody else, they will choose a new person.

Are you comfortable with the convention which has now been scheduled for October instead of November?

I am comfortable with whatever the party decides because I am a member of the party. I have to concur with the decision of the party leadership. Whether it is for October or November, what we need to do is to pull resources together now and go to the convention.

What is your impression about the claim that PDP has not provided a virile opposition rather three of its governors have defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC)?

If you look at the composition of APC right now, most of the leaders left from the PDP. Apart from the President, most of the ministers defected from PDP to APC, therefore, defection is not a criterion to determine the strength of a political party.

People can move from party A to party B. If you look at what is happening in Ondo South today, people are defecting to the PDP and the election is still very far off.

The election is holding in 2023, so a lot of things will still happen and the presidential candidate of a party will determine the swing of the pendulum in 2023. If PDP can put heads together and pick a competent presidential candidate, definitely, Nigerians will kiss APC bye.

Everyone knows that APC is a failure. All this talk about bandits is a fraud. I have never heard the word bandits until APC came to power. When you say banditry, kidnapping and all these bad things are synonymous with APC. People are dying and unemployment is skyrocketing every day.

How can this be addressed?

I can tell you, unemployment is the easiest economic problem to handle. For instance, we have 744 local governments in the country. If a local government can establish a plantation, be it cocoa or plantain, rubber or plantation and each of them employs 2,000 workers of different categories, that will give you about 1.5million. Look at the multiplier effects and the value chain.

This will reduce unemployment. Nigeria calls itself the giant of Africa, but this is a huge self-delusion. Look at sea ports. Nigeria has six sea ports, whereas, South-Africa, with its smaller population has 96 seaports.

That is a clear indication that we are very far behind. For instance, I proposed a bill for the establishment of a sea port in Araromi area of Ondo State.

If there is a sea port there, unemployment will disappear from Ondo South, just as congestion in terms of population and traffic into the ports will reduce drastically. You can imagine if there is a sea port in Akwa Ibom and another two making four to bring the number to 10, the impact will be huge.

The point is that the Federal Government should put their acts together. From the proposed sea port in Ondo State, agricultural products from there can be exported all around the world.

That is my thinking. So I can tell you that APC is doing nothing to address unemployment, hence the rate is rising by the day.

Still talking about banditry, how do you see the closure of many schools right now in the North and its possible impact on the future of the students?

In the history of Nigeria, if you look at the past Heads of State, most of them were military officers.

And an average military leader has an aversion for the Nigeria Police and that has been reflected in the treatment of this agency saddled with the job of ensuring internal security.

For instance, the budget of the Nigeria Police is incomparable to that of the Nigerian Army, because the President does not believe in the development of the Nigeria Police. Ironically, the strength of the Nigeria Police is higher than that of the Nigerian Army because every local government in the country has at least one police station.

But go there today and you would see that most of them are in a decrepit situation, with no facilities, no furniture or operational vehicles. Look, if you reposition the Nigeria Police, the crime rate will reduce. For instance, how many policemen do you have in Nigeria, a country of 200 million people? We have a police strength of about 400,000.

How can you get good policing with this ratio? It is impossible. Look at the police station in my area here at Oke Igbo, they don’t even have an operational vehicle, no case files.

They have nothing. It is shameful. If you equip Nigeria Police, national security will improve; children will be able to go to school without fear and things will go on well. But as it is now, education in the North is terribly threatened. In England, a police station can boast of nine vehicles, in addition to a helicopter. What are we doing in Nigeria? It is very sad.

Police Affairs Minister last Tuesday announced the Federal Government’s approval to fuel police vehicles. Are we getting there?

Where are the vehicles? How many functioning vehicles do the Nigeria Police have? Have you seen police vehicles lately? How many of them have number plates, brake lights, good tires and mirrors?

In most cases they scribble the vehicle number NPF…on papers and tie it to the dilapidated vehicles. Ironically, the same police will arrest ordinary citizens for number place violations or lack of mirrors in their vehicles! So what are we saying? Nigeria is a failed state.

Look at security; look at education: look at health; look at the economy. Look, we have to wake up from our slumber.

Ironically, we have held various conferences to put Nigeria on good footing, but the reports are gathering dust on the shelves, because no one wants to implement them.

But has the National Assembly drawn the attention of the Executive to this, by way of motion and what have you?

In this 9th Senate, we have moved lots of motions on security. I have contributed enormously to issues about equipping and modernising the Nigeria Police. There was a time when we invited the Inspector- General of Police to discuss with us on this issue, we assessed the various needs of the Force.

Look, Nigeria Police needs a lot of re-organisation. For instance, if you go to the Police College, Ikeja, and other colleges in the country, you will see that all their buildings and hostels are in a dilapidated state. It is even a disgrace.

These are structures that should have been knocked down and rebuilt many years ago. We have a situation where a police officer uses his personal money to buy his uniforms and accoutrements, bullet proof jacket or even repair operational vehicles! What kind of policing can we get from such?

It is so unfortunate. In another instance, governors are buying operational vehicles for the police and providing funds to police commissioners every month. But what do they do with such money?

If they give N100million to the police per month, that is N1.2billion in one year. It will make a lot of difference. But go to all the police stations in Okitipupa, in Ondo State. All of them were set ablaze last year and I am currently putting a structure there with my personal money.

What will it take the Federal Government to turn around the Nigeria Police? The Force needs to be reformed.

The minimum qualification should be a university degree, train them in modern policing methods and ensure they are paid good salaries so that they don’t run around to collect N20 or so. It is a disgrace to hear that a policeman kills a driver over N20 bribe. If it is reformed our internal security will improve.

What do you make of the continued attacks by Fulani herdsmen as witnessed in Kaduna, Benue and Plateau states and even down South despite the ban on open grazing?

When you talk about Fulani, you are talking about President Muhammadu Buhari. Buhari is Fulani and Buhari alone can stop that problem. They are his brothers and he can call all of them to order, if he wants to. He can say, ‘my people, come. What is the problem?

Let us iron it out.’ I am holding him responsible for that because he is a Fulani man and it is not the Yoruba man that is killing people now, neither are they Igbo people. By the way, what is the population of Fulani people in Nigeria?

The President can organise a conference of Fulani people in the country and tell them, ‘I’m a Fulani man and I’m the President, what is the problem?’

That way he can address their grievances and everyone will be happy to live with other ethnic groups in the country and ply their trades peacefully. It is very shameful that he does not want to address these issues

. Last month, the so-called bandits brought down a Nigerian Air Force jet. How do you see that share bravado?

Let me tell you one thing, such a thing can happen in any country where you have this kind of thing. Even in the UK, when the Irish Revolution Army (IRA) used to fight, they killed many ministers and burnt down many vehicles. Bringing down a helicopter in Nigeria is not a major problem but the attitude of our security system. For your information, most of these helicopters are old and are not sophisticated.

Also, when you are in a war zone, like in areas where Boko Haram currently hold sway, you should be able to fly at an altitude where you cannot be shot down. The Federal Government should improve on their attack helicopters. I think the arrival of some of the Tucano Helicopters will help in this regard because the Air Force even recorded some successful bombardment of some parts of Kaduna/Zamfara bandits’ enclaves recently.

Another thing is that we have been fighting this war with Boko Haram for a long time, but I’m not comfortable with the idea of granting amnesty to arrested Boko Haram. People who have been killing and raping people are granted amnesty. What type if stupid amnesty is that?

That is a double standard. You captured prisoners of war and you are ready to release them. It is very sad and I blame it on the leadership. Leadership is the problem of Nigeria, and to be sincere Nigeria can only move forward when we get our leadership right.

In 2014, the major singular security incident that climaxed in the voting out of the then President Goodluck Jonathan was the kidnapping of the Chibok Schoolgirls. What do you make of the wanton kidnap of over 2,000 school children since the Dapchi incident?

Look, when the President came to power, he made a bold statement that Boko Haram would become history and that the Service Chiefs should move to the threatre of the war in Maiduguri.

Besides, we have been approving money for the war. There was a time we approved $1billion to buy ammunition, but what is the situation today? Where are the ammunition they allegedly bought ? It is very obvious that the President is weak. The feeling is that we should just manage him till 2023 when he will retire to Daura.

That is why Nigerians should open their eyes in electing the next president. They should not sell their vote. If you sell your vote to elect an incompetent person to power, you have no right to complain after the polls. They should put money aside and identify the candidate who can move this country forward come 2023. When we elect a competent and upright person into power, everybody will be happy.

The economy and security will improve and we will not be sleeping with one eye open as we are doing now. Today, people are scared to travel by road. If you go to the airport the whole place is flooded by travelers. I traveled by train from Abuja to Kaduna the other day and the whole place was jam-packed.

You said people should ‘shine their eyes’ ahead of 2023. Is PDP the party? Where are the candidates? And former President Ibrahim Babangida just said people who are older than 60 should not be voted into power. How do you see these?

Babangida is a Nigerian and he is entitled to his own opinion, but my view is that we still have about two years before the election, and anyone who starts to make noise now will be wasting his time and money.

A good material or aspirant will be identified through his programmes stated in black and white. He will identify the problem of Nigeria and proffer solutions and other things he wants to offer.

It is not about making noise on the pages of the newspapers. We still have time. In some developed countries, aspirants often itemize their programme in a publication, give it to people and explain how he wants to actualise them, People will offer suggestions and he will modify such programmes gradually until election day.

That is what we should do. Nigerians should identify the material irrespective of the party he belongs to.

Former INEC’s Chairman, Prof. Attahiru Jega said neither PDP nor APC should be voted into office come 2023. Do you agree with that?

He is entitled to his own opinion, no matter how incoherent that opinion may be. It is his opinion and nobody can harass him over it. But my view is that APC has failed this nation and PDP will put its acts together to get the best candidate for the position.

There is no house in Nigeria where you don’t have an APC member and if we put our house together without malice or skepticism, we will win the 2023 election. Right now, there are two major political parties in Nigeria- the PDP and APC. APC has failed the nation and this time I’m sure PDP is ready to turn the country around.

Resident doctors are on strike and lecturers are threatening to resume strike. What does this portend?

Healthcare in Nigeria is in a very disgraceful condition and it is so sad. Our hospitals are in a very bad state.

In the UK, as soon as a child is born, he had a doctor assigned to him or her. You have hospitals where you walk into and they will register you. But in Nigeria, it is a sad story.

My view is that the Federal Government should set up a system where we can have resident doctors in every ward to take care of our people. For instance, we have 203 wards in Ondo State which should be wellcared for and the hospitals equipped

