Buhari took Nigeria’s electoral process many years backward -LP

The Labour Party (LP), said President Muhammadu Buhari took Nigeria’s electoral process many years backward in the conduct of the 2023 general elections. The party stated that the president was playing the devil’s advocate in the statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity Garba Shehu, that opposition parties lost the 2023 presidential election because of “overconfidence, complacency and bad tactical moves.”

LP in a statement by acting National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh said the elections were characterised by violence, ballot box stuffing and snatching, as well as manipulation of election results in favour of the All Progressives Congress (APC). The party stated that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) abandoned the Electoral Act as it failed to upload election results from the polling unit in real time, as it promised Nigerians, and in disregard to the laws guiding the elections.

According to the LP, what played out during the supplementary governorship election in Adamawa State on April 15 “was a microcosm of what played out all over the country during February 25 and March 18, elections. It accused security agencies of collaborating with the ruling APC to subvert the will of the people to elect the president of their choice. The statement reads in part: “Why the case of Adamawa was given huge publicity and attention was because of the involvement of an INEC National commissioner, who was a victim, thus forcing INEC to take prompt action.”