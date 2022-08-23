News

Buhari: Training in India part of my success story

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that his one year military training in India in 1973 has become part of his success story in life.

According to a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President said this Tuesday while hosting the Indian Minister of State for External and Parliamentary Affairs at State House, Abuja.

The Minister, Vellamvelly Muraleedharan, who was in Abuja to take part in the Nigeria-India Business Council, described Nigeria as “centre of our engagement with Africa.”

He also said Buhari was a “worthy alumnus of our Defence Services College.”

The President recalled the 1973 visit, saying: “It was a very good experience. I think I was a Lt Colonel then, and I spent a year in India. We travelled and met international people from different countries. It became part of my success story in the military.”

To buttress the strong relationship between the two countries, the President said the Nigerian Defence Academy was established by Indians, and the two countries have a firm relationship economically, politically, and in the area of security.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Buhari seeks amendment to Petroleum Industry Act

Posted on Author Chukwu David, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, Tuesday, asked the Senate to amend the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021 passed by the National Assembly about two months ago. The request was contained in a letter dated September 16, 2021, and read during plenary by the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan. Buhari explained that the appointment of two non-executive […]
News

Bayelsa bans indecent dressing by N’Delta varsity students

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

The Bayelsa State government has finally endorsed the prohibition of indecent and indiscriminate dressing by the students of Niger Delta University Wilberforce Island. The government therefore directed all faculties in the university to enforce their respective dress codes and other regulations as spelt out in the 2015 students’ handbook. Speaking yesterday during a mediatory meeting […]
News Top Stories

IPPIS: FG suspends salaries of 331 workers over non-compliance

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe Abuja

The Federal Government has suspended the salaries of 331 Civil servants for alleged failure to comply with the rules of Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS ).   Information from the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation said the sanctioned workers failed to update their online records and also participate in the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica