Buhari: Training in India part of my success story

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that his one year military training in India in 1973 has become part of his success story in life.

According to a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President said this Tuesday while hosting the Indian Minister of State for External and Parliamentary Affairs at State House, Abuja.

The Minister, Vellamvelly Muraleedharan, who was in Abuja to take part in the Nigeria-India Business Council, described Nigeria as “centre of our engagement with Africa.”

He also said Buhari was a “worthy alumnus of our Defence Services College.”

The President recalled the 1973 visit, saying: “It was a very good experience. I think I was a Lt Colonel then, and I spent a year in India. We travelled and met international people from different countries. It became part of my success story in the military.”

To buttress the strong relationship between the two countries, the President said the Nigerian Defence Academy was established by Indians, and the two countries have a firm relationship economically, politically, and in the area of security.

