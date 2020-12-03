News

Buhari transmits 2021 FCT budget to N’Assembly

President Muhamadu Buhari Thursday transmitted the 2021 statutory budget (Appropriation Bill) of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to the National Assembly.
FCT statutory budget is estimate of income and expenditure for the Territory in its status of one of the states of the federation.
President Buhari in a letter addressed to the House and read by the Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila at the commencement of plenary on Thursday called on the parliament to give speedy consideration to the Bill.
The letter titled: ‘Transmission of the Federal Capital territory F.C.T Abuja 2021 statutory appropriation’, read: ”Pursuant to Sections 120 -122 and 299 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended). I forward herewith the 2021 Statutory Appropriation of the Federal Capital Territory Administration, Abuja for the kind consideration and passage by the House of Representatives.
”The revenue estimates and expenditure are consistent with the Federal Government’s 2021 Budget of Economic Recovery and Resilience which prioritises healthcare service provision, job creation, youth empowerment, social welfare services, education, agriculture investment and poverty alleviation.”

