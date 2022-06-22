Buhari transmits Business Facilitation Bill to N’Assembly

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday transmitted the Business Facilitation (Miscellaneous Provisions) Bill 2022, for consideration and passage. The bill was accompanied by a letter dated June 17, 2022. The letter, addressed to the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, was read during plenary.

President Buhari, in the letter, explained that the expeditious consideration and passage of the bill would promote the ease of doing business in the country. It reads in part; “Pursuant to Sections 58(2) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), I forward herewith the Business Facilitation (Miscellaneous Provision) Bill 2022 for the kind consideration of the senate. “Business Facilitation (Miscellaneous Provision) Bill 2022 seeks to promote the war of doing business in Nigeria by amending relevant legislations.”

