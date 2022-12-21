Buhari transmits new finance bill to Reps

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday formally transmitted a new finance bill, 2022 to the House of Representatives, which seeks to provide support the funding of the 2023 budget. Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila who read the president’s communication at the plenary also hinted of plans to meet with the president. While calling for accelerated consideration and passage of the proposed Finance bill 2022, Mr President explained that when passed into law, it will provide the financial support for the implementation of the 2023 federal budget.
