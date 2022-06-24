News

Buhari treating bandits with kid gloves – Ortom

Posted on

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday lamented the growing insecurity in the country, especially the activities of bandits and blamed the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government for handling the situation with kid gloves. Governor Ortom, who was reacting to the gruesome killing of 15 of his kinsmen on Monday by terrorist herdsmen in Udei and Yelwata communities, all in Guma Local Government Area, regretted that bandits have taken over the entire country and the federal government that has all the security agencies is doing nothing to tackle the menace to bring about meaningful development.

He said the insecurity has crippled the nation’s economy, leaving the citizenry with kidnapping as the only thriving enterprise. The governor added that those deceiving the President that things are going well in the country are rather misleading him and described such people as ‘liars.’

“How many of these people (bandits) have been arrested and prosecuted? Nobody is at peace, no business is going on, and banditry is the only business going on now. So, should we all become kidnappers? Then who will you get to kidnap if we all become kidnappers? And the federal government is treating the issue with kid gloves.”

 

Our Reporters

