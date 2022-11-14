News Top Stories

Buhari: Turkey’s bomb attack despicable, cowardly

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, ABUJA Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has described as despicable and cowardly the terrorist bomb attack that claimed several lives and injured tens of others in an explosion that rocked a busy pedestrian street in central Istanbul, Türkiye.

In a reaction to the incident, yesterday evening, the President, in a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, expressed the shock and sadness of the Nigerian people over the incident.

He assured the Turkish President, Recep Tayyep Erdogan, that the government and people of Nigeria would continue to support them in the global war against terrorism.

He said: “The thoughts and prayers of the government and people of Nigeria are with the families of the innocent people killed and we wish full and speedy recovery to those injured.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

