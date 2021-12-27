Buhari: Tutu’s works, inspirational quotes’ll resonate through generations

He was a patriot-S’Africa’s president

President Muhammadu Buhari has said late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu’s works and inspirational quotes would resonate through generations. The President in a condolence message to the President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, and his people on behalf of Nigeria and Nigerians urged the board and staff of Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation, Elders and Nobel Laureate Group, to take solace that the voice of the scholar and teacher, his published works would bring more light and clarity to religious diversity, democracy and good governance.

Buhari, according to a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, commiserated with the global Christian community, particularly Anglican Communion, over passing of the global icon and with Leah Tutu, the spouse of the spiritual leader and lifelong partner, in the struggle against injustice, corruption and inequality.

The President believed that the death of the teacher, human rights activist, leader of thought, scholar and philanthropist, further created a void in a world in dire need of wisdom, integrity, courage and sound reasoning, which were qualities that the Nobel Peace Prize Winner, 1984, typified and exemplified in words and actions. As a South African, global citizen and renowned world leader, the President affirmed that the historic role Archbishop Tutu played in the fight against apartheid.

He said Tutu’s endurance of physical assaults, jail terms and prolonged exile, took him beyond the pulpit to global, political relevance just as his position, under President Nelson Mandela, in heading the Truth and Reconciliation Commission provided healing and direction for his country and the world. He prayed for the repose of the soul of Archbishop Tutu, whose life and times sent an unforgettable message on love and forgiveness. Expressing sadness over Tutu’s death, South Africa’s president Cyril Ramaphosa called him “a patriot without equal.”

He said: “The passing of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu is another chapter of bereavement in our nation’s farewell to a generation of outstanding South Africans who have bequeathed us a liberated South Africa.” Recall that South African President Cyril Ramaphosa had said Tutu, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate and veteran of South Africa’s struggle against white minority rule, had died aged 90. The South Africa Government noted that Tutu was diagnosed with prostate cancer in the late 1990s and in recent years he was hospitalised on several occasions to treat infections associated with his cancer treatment. Ramaphosa described the archbishop as “a leader of principle and pragmatism who gave meaning to the biblical insight that faith without works is dead.” The cause of his death is cancer, the Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation said, adding that Tutu had died in a care facility. He was first diagnosed with prostate cancer in 1997, and was hospitalized several times in the years since, amid recurring fears that the disease had spread. Born in 1931, Tutu was ordained as a priest in 1961 and left the country to continue his theological education in London.

