Buhari, TY Danjuma meet at Aso Rock

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday met with a former Minister of Defence, Gen. Theophilus Danjuma (rtd).
The meeting, which held behind closed doors at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, took place after the weekly meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) presided over by Buhari.
The agenda of the meeting between the two leaders was not made public.
Danjuma did not speak with State House correspondents at the end of the meeting.
The Presidency has yet to release a statement on the meeting as of the time of filing this report.
The meeting is, however, coming about 72 hours after the National Christian Elders Forum (NCEF), which Danjuma and other statesmen belong to, demanded that Nigeria be re-negotiated.
The NCEF had also claimed that the #EndSARS protests in parts of the country were mismanaged by the present regime because the Army was released against unarmed protesters in the country.
The group’s position was contained in a resolution made available to journalists on Sunday after its emergency meeting held last Thursday.

