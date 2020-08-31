Buhari unhappy with ‘bitter, unnecessary quarrels in APC’

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Monday, lamented that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is “often embroiled in bitter, and on occasions, totally unnecessary squabbles”.

He regretted that the ugly development has led to the party losing governorship and legislative seats.

Buhari spoke while inaugurating the Executive, Legislative Party Consultative Committee at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said: “But we must admit to ourselves that our party has been too often embroiled in bitter, and on occasions, totally unnecessary squabbles, causing us (to lose) seats in the legislative and gubernatorial elections.

“This never should have happened; we are here to make sure such occurrences never happen again.

“We must now ensure regular consultations between the party and the government.

“I am a firm believer in the doctrine of separation of powers, which is fundamental to our constitutional democracy, but our practice should be harmonious checks and balances, devoid of bitterness and petty rivalry.”