News

Buhari unveils ‘new NNPC’

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, unveiled the new Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited ( NNPC LTD) in a ceremony that officially marks the transitioning of the oil firm from a state-run entity to a fully commercialised oil company, limited by shares.

The unveiling took place at the Presidential Banquet Hall in Abuja with top government officials in attendance.

With this development, the oil company is expected to be managed as a private energy enterprise.

During the ceremony, Buhari said: “We are transforming our petroleum industry to strengthen the growth today July 19, 2022.

“NNPC Limited now will operate as a commercial oil company with over 200 million shareholders with integrity and excellence.”

The unveiling had the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan; the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva; and the Group Managing Director of NNPC, Mele Kyari; among other top stakeholders in the oil and gas sector.

The transitioning from NNPC Group to NNPC Limited is in accordance with the Petroleum Industry Act.

According to the Act, NNPC Limited will run a commercial and profit-focused organisation under the Company and Allied Matters Act (CAMA).

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Berlin motorway crashes probed as terror attack

Posted on Author Reporter

A man who rammed several vehicles on a motorway in Berlin is being investigated for what prosecutors say was “an Islamist-motivated attack”. Three people were seriously injured when the suspect’s car collided with vehicles on the A100 motorway shortly before 19:00 (17:00 GMT) on Tuesday evening, reports the BBC. Witnesses said the 30-year-old Iraqi suspect […]
News

Nigerian security situation worrisome – Gov. Emmanuel

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel has decried the high state of insecurity in the country, saying that the country’s economy cannot achieve growth and development without a safe environment for businesses and investments to thrive. The Governor who stated this on Monday when he presided over the State Executive Council meeting, bemoaned the […]
News

Suspension cause of deep concern –Twitter

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Meanwhile, Twitter in its reaction to federal government ban on its activities in Nigeria, expressed “great concern.” Twitter’s Senior Policy Communications Manager for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Sarah Hart, said in a statement that the company is looking into the situation. “The announcement made by the Nigerian Government that they have suspended Twitter’s […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica