…rigging allegation, baseless –INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said the rigging allegation by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in next weekend’s Edo governorship election was false. PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, had accused INEC National Commissioner, Mustapha Lecky, of colluding with the All Progressives Congress (APC), to rig the election holding. But Lecky, who is Chairman, […]
Ondo poll: Governor, deputy in face-off

T he much rumoured feud between the Governor of Ondo State, Mr. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN) and his deputy, Hon. Agboola Ajayi, came to a head yesterday.     In what was a confirmation of the feud, Ajayi finally abandoned his boss and defected to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The deputy governor was elected […]
COVID-19: Oxford vaccine safe, trains immune system

  A coronavirus vaccine developed by the University of Oxford appears safe and trains the immune system. Trials involving around 1,077 people showed the injection led to them making antibodies and white blood cells that can fight coronavirus, reports the BBC. The findings are hugely promising, but it is still too soon to know if […]

