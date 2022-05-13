News

Buhari upgrades NABDA to fully fledged research institute

President Muhammadu Buhari has upgraded the National Agricultural Biotechnology Development Agency (NABDA) to a fully fledged research institute. Hitherto, NABDA has been operating as a coordinating agency for agricultural biotechnology ac-tivities under the Federal Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation. Confirming the upgrade, NABDA Director General, Prof. Mustapha Abdullahi, said the President had signed the amended NABDA bill into law, and has also gazetted it. Abdullahi disclosed this when he addressed participants at the Modern Biotechnology and Biosafety Regulation Sensitisation Workshop for members of the board of the agency, organised by the Open Forum on Agricultural Biotechnology (OFAB). He said: “I wish to also use this opportunity to officially announce that in April 2022, President Muhammadu Buhari signed the NABDA Establishment Bill 2022 into law and this has since been officially gazetted (No. 69 Vol. 109).

 

