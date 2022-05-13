Buhari upgrades NABDA to fully fledged research institute

President Muhammadu Buhari has upgraded the National Agricultural Biotechnology Development Agency (NABDA) to a fully fledged research institute. Hitherto, NABDA has been operating as a coordinating agency for agricultural biotechnology ac-tivities under the Federal Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation. Confirming the upgrade, NABDA Director General, Prof. Mustapha Abdullahi, said the President had signed the amended NABDA bill into law, and has also gazetted it. Abdullahi disclosed this when he addressed participants at the Modern Biotechnology and Biosafety Regulation Sensitisation Workshop for members of the board of the agency, organised by the Open Forum on Agricultural Biotechnology (OFAB). He said: “I wish to also use this opportunity to officially announce that in April 2022, President Muhammadu Buhari signed the NABDA Establishment Bill 2022 into law and this has since been officially gazetted (No. 69 Vol. 109).
Related Articles
Atiku vows to enhance IGR, reduce poverty in Adamawa
A former Vice-President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, in his drive to reduce poverty and improve the internally generated revenue (IGR) of Adamawa State, has concluded plans to invest $20 million in the state. With the arrangement on ground, Atiku said he had expanded his industrial investments in his home state with a new Woven Sacks Factory […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Delta community leader advocates leadership institution for women
A foremost community leader in Igbodo, Mr. Johnson Ogana, has stressed the need for women to have an effective leadership institution designed to promote their emancipation and enhance their welfare. This was as he also stressed the need for women to take their rightful place in the scheme of society and national development. Ogana stated […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
PDP to Ize-Iyamu: Your comments on insecurity show inexperience, ignorance
The Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has berated the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the September 19 governorship election, Osagie Ize-Iyamu over his statements regarding the security situation in the state. This was as the party noted that Governor Godwin Obaseki is ‘on top of the state’s […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)