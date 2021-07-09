News Top Stories

Buhari upholding democratic tenets –Councillors’ Forum

Progressive Councillors’ Forum (PCF), an association of past and present elected councillors, has honoured President Muhammadu Buhari as the “Most Friendly Grassroots President Nigeria Has Ever Had’’. The Forum, which listed many interventions of the President in ensuring a better life for Nigerians, including persistence in ensuring autonomy for local government councils, demonstrated Buhari’s dedication to the tenets of democracy, and development at the grassroots.

According to a release by the Deputy Director, Information, in the State House, Mr. Abiodun Oladunjoye, the PCF was led to the Special Adviser to the President, Media & Publicity, Femi Adesina, at State House, Abuja, by Hon. Sunday Yusuf Achor, As lawmakers, who are closest to the people, Achor said the autonomy of local government councils would breathe confidence into the federal structure, strengthen democracy by encouraging participation and bring governance to those most affected by policies. Responding, Adesina said it was most thoughtful of the association to review the interventions of the administration, particularly in reaching the grassroots, and give the President an award for stewardship.

Our Reporters

