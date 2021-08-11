Buhari urges compassion, peace on Islamic New Year

…as Gbajabiamila celebrates with Nigerian Muslims

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged Nigerians, particularly Muslim Ummah, to show compassion, peace and support for one another as they celebrated the Islamic New Year yesterday.

In a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President congratulated the Muslim world on the New Year and the commemoration of the migration (Hijra) of Prophet Muhammad (Sallallaahu Alaihi Wassalam) from Makkah to Madinah.

“On the occasion of the Islamic New Year, and the commemoration of the Hijrah, I urge Muslims and other citizens to imbibe the lessons of compassion, peace, and support for one another.

I wish all Muslims a blessed year,” said the President. Buhari urged Muslims to reflect on the importance and historic significance of the Hijrah and the overall teachings of the Holy Prophet and follow his examples.

As directed by the Presidency of Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs, Tuesday (yesterday), which was the first day of the Islamic month of Muharram, marked Prophet Muhammad’s journey from Makkah to Medina in 622 AD.

It should be noted that some state governors declared Monday as a public holiday just as some Islamic groups have begun to pressurize the Federal Government to also follow suit in subsequent years.

And in a related development, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, has congratulated Muslims in Nigerian for marking the New Islamic Year 1443 AH.

Gbajabiamila, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, said the New Islamic Year is significant in the life of every Muslim.

He said it is important that the Muslim Ummah rededicate and recommit themselves to the worship of Allah (SWT) during the New Islamic Year 1443 with a view to going closer to their Creator.

