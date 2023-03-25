Buhari Urges Graduates To Focus On Self-Employment

President Muhammadu Buhari has said there must be a paradigm shift in the focus and orientation of Nigerian graduates towards job creation and self-employment.

Buhari stated this on Saturday while speaking at the 12th convocation ceremony of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) in Abuja.

The President said that Nigerian universities need to develop new curricula that will lay emphasis on the objectives of self-employment and job creation.

He, however, urged Nigerian graduates especially, the fresh ones to utilize the opportunities created by the government in various programmes to create jobs and also urged the graduants to be good ambassadors to NOUN and Nigeria at large as they go into the society.

In his remark, the Vice-Chancellor of NOUN, Professor Olufemi A. Peters, gave the breakdown of the graduating students as 21, 339 undergraduates, and 7,401 postgraduates out of which 58 undergraduates and seven post-graduates are inmates.

He added that six students will be awarded with First Class, 2,306 for Second Class Upper, 11, 075 for Second Class Lower and 5,558 for Third Class.

“It is government determination to adjust the nation’s entire educational curriculum towards an emphasis on entrepreneur education and societal relevance,” he said.

“It is gratifying to note that the National University Commission has almost completed work on comprehensive engineering of the curriculum of all programmes in our universities.

“This should not only stimulate increased productivity but also reduce unemployment among our Youths.”

The president maintained that education is the foundation of all developments, be it social economic, political or religious, adding that, that is why he is committed to making education affordable to all through the Open and Distance Learning mode.

According to him, “It is through this mode that the National Policy on education makes provision for lifelong learning that transcend all areas.

“My administration will continue to support the operations of NOUN by giving priority to the provisions of critical human and material infrastructure through increased annual budgetary allocations and constant interventions from the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND).”

