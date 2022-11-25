Buhari urges greater cooperation to combat volatility, threats in W’Africa

President Muhammadu Buhari has called for greater c o o p e r a t i o n among neighbouring countries with Nigeria to better combat escalating volatility and multiplicity of threats across West Africa and the Sahel. The President made the call yesterday in Niamey, Niger Republic, at the launch of the French version of his biography, Muhammadu Buhari: the Challenges of Leadership in Nigeria, after inaugurating a 3.8km length and 160m wide Boulevard named after him by the Government of Niger Republic. According to a statement issued by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President said “My remarks will not be complete if I did not mention the escalating volatilities and multiplicity of threats across our region of West Africa and the Sahel.

He said: ‘‘The everevolving nature of the threats we face underlines the need for enhanced coordination. There is no doubt that we have made incremental progress in our collective fight against terrorism and other transborder crimes.

‘‘However, a lot remains to be done, especially in the face of renewed efforts by violent extremist groups to expand their operations and footholds in West Africa,’’ the President said at the book launch attended by President Mohamed Bazoum of Niger Republic, President Umaro Sissoco Embaló of Guinea Bissau as well as the current Chairman of ECOWAS, General Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno, Head of the Transition Military Council and President of Chad and former President of Niger Republic, Mahamadou Issoufou. Expressing the belief that ending terrorism and trans-border crimes in the region was achievable, Buhari reiterated Nigeria’s commitment to bilateral as well as multilateral initiatives, with neighbouring partners such as Niger, Chad and Cameroun, toward realising this objective.

