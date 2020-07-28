News

Buhari urges Malians to embrace govt. of national unity

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged the people of the Republic of Mali to embrace the establishment of a government of national unity and re-composition of the nation’s constitutional courts as measures for the peaceful resolution of the crisis in that country.

 

The President, in his speech at the extra-ordinary summit by Video conference held by the Head of States and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), yesterday, stressed the need to address the governance challenges whose manifestations were at the core of restiveness across Mali. Buhari commended the chair of the ECOWAS authority of Heads of States and government for convening the extraordinary session to discuss the socio- economic and political development in Mali.

 

He said: “May I recall that last March, parliamentary elections took place in Mali. Regrettably, results of 36 seats arising from those elections provoked the state of unrest and protests that became violent with tragic consequences in July 2020. We are still living and contending with the negative fallouts from those incidents.

 

“Our organisation, the ECOWAS, using its instrumentalities of peaceful resolution of the crisis and in the context of our protocol of democracy and good governance, embarked upon series of efforts to address this crisis at the level of ministerial committees, envoys and mediator and to a select group of heads of states and government and now the authority of heads at this extraordinary session today.

