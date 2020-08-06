News

Buhari urges military, security agencies to forge synergy

In the face of the security challenges in parts of the country, President Muhammadu Buhari, has underscored the urgent need for the echelons of the military and security agencies to “promote and implement comprehensive security philosophies and measures driven by long established principles of synergies”.
The President gave the charge, Thursday, at the graduation of the Course 28 participants of the National Defence College (NDC).
While recognising the challenges the fact that the currently currently facing challenges of unemployment, insecurity, and the like, the President reiterated the resolve of his administration to deliver on its mandate.
Represented by the Minister of Defence, Maj-Gen. Bashir Magashi (rtd), President Buhari expressed the optimism that nothing will affect the indivisibility and inviolability of Nigeria.
The President said: “In spite of all of these, our faith in the nation is unshaken. Our resolve and will to take the nation to greater heights is strong.
“We must continuously harness the strengths of our national diversities; we must promote ‘Nigeria first’ in all our doings; we must bridge political divides and engage in political re-engineering based on equity and mutual trust.
“This is the path for all the armed forces, the Nigeria police, intelligence and security agencies and other significant state and non-state actors engaged in the provision of security.”

Our Reporters

