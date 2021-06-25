News

Buhari urges NASRDA to resolve security challenges, others

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

President Muhammmadu Buhari has tasked the management of the nation’s space agency, National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA), to deploy technology in resolving the challenges of insecurity, communication and others. President Buhari also directed the Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, to submit the revised roadmap for implementation of National Space policy to the Federal Executive Council (FEC). According to a statement issued by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, yesterday, the President gave this directive at a meeting with members of the National Space Council of the National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA) at the State House yesterday. He said: “Being the recipient of very strong government support, I also must task you with the mandate of working with other agencies and components of government on how you could best utilise the tools at your disposal in resolving some of those critical issues that confront us as a country; issues regarding security, improved communication and digital penetration and importantly, agriculture.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Senate condemns extra-judicial killings in Enugu, Owerri

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The Senate, yesterday, condemned the shooting incident by a Police Inspector in Enugu capital city, resulting in the death of five persons and injuring several others on Sunday. The Senate also condemned the alleged killing of a Germany-based Nigerian, Mr. Oguchi Unachukwu, near Owerri Airport in Imo State. The resolutions were made following a motion […]
News

Former US Vice-President, Walter Mondale, dies aged 93

Posted on Author Reporter

  Former US Vice-President Walter Mondale has died in Minneapolis on Monday aged 93, his family has announced. Mondale was Jimmy Carter’s running mate for his winning 1976 presidential bid and defeat four years later, reports the BBC. Carter said he considered Mondale the “best vice-president in our country’s history”. Mondale lost heavily to Ronald […]
News

FG: Why salaries of workers are delayed

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe Abuja

The Federal Government has swiftly moved to douse growing tension among Federal Civil Servants over delay in paying their October salaries.   This was even as it debunked the rumours that government was broke and incapable of meeting its wage bills. New Telegraph gathered that Federal workers usually start accessing their salaries from the before […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica