Buhari urges NASRDA to resolve security challenges, others

President Muhammmadu Buhari has tasked the management of the nation’s space agency, National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA), to deploy technology in resolving the challenges of insecurity, communication and others. President Buhari also directed the Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, to submit the revised roadmap for implementation of National Space policy to the Federal Executive Council (FEC). According to a statement issued by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, yesterday, the President gave this directive at a meeting with members of the National Space Council of the National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA) at the State House yesterday. He said: “Being the recipient of very strong government support, I also must task you with the mandate of working with other agencies and components of government on how you could best utilise the tools at your disposal in resolving some of those critical issues that confront us as a country; issues regarding security, improved communication and digital penetration and importantly, agriculture.”
