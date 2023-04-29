Buhari urges Tinubu to consolidate on Ogoni clean-up project

…says power infrastructure’ll spur socio-economic dev’t

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged the incoming administration of the President- elect, Bola Tinubu, to consolidate on the Ogoni Clean-up project. This came as he said the power project in the area would, upon completion, spur socio-economic development and create job opportunities for artisans and enhance entrepreneurial growth. According to a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President said this yesterday at the virtual flag-off of the construction of the power project. The President virtually participated in the groundbreaking of the Centre of Excellence for Environmental Restoration and the Ogoni 100 Bed Specialist Hospital, performed on his behalf by the Minister of Environment, Mohammed Abdullahi at Wiiya Akara, Khana Local Government Area (LGA), Rivers State, on Friday.

On the power project, the President noted that it will bring sustainability to the Potable Water Schemes, Livelihood Programme Centre of Excellence for Environmental Restoration, and the Specialist Hospital projects being undertaken by the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP).

On the benefits of the Ogoni Specialist Hospital, the President said it would bring succour to those who, over time, have been exposed to hydrocarbon pollution and other ailments associated with environmental pollution in the community. He urged the Ogoni community to cooperate with the Federal Ministry of Environment, HYPREP and the companies handling the execution of the projects. He added that the Centre of Excellence for Environmental Restoration, on whose site the groundbreaking ceremony was held, would provide capacity and research opportunities to scholars within Nigeria and around the world on environmental remediation. ‘‘This administration is constructing the Bodo/ Bonny Road -a multi-billion- naira project to provide a link road to Bonny Island – host to the Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas Plant.