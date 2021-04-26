Buhari, US Secretary of State, Blinken, to meet on Tuesday

United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, will on Tuesday meet with President Muhammadu Buhari, during the envoy’s first virtual trip to Africa since US President Joe Biden came into office in January.

In a statement issued on Monday by Blinken’s spokesman, Ned Price, he said the Secretary of State will also virtually visit Kenya after meeting with the President Buhari and the Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama.

The statement reads in part: “Secretary Blinken will begin his virtual travel to Africa meeting with Young African Leadership Initiative (YALI) alumni. In a ‘Ten Questions with Tony’ event, YALI alumni will have an opportunity to engage with the Secretary on a range of topics, including the role of youth in the future of Africa, economic development, democracy and good governance, climate change, and health.

“Through YALI, the United States works with public, private sector, and civil society partners across the continent to develop initiatives and economic opportunities to support the creativity, innovativeness, and energy of Africa’s youth.”

