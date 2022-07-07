Buhari visits Kuje prison, queries intelligence failure

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday visited the Kuje Correctional Centre attacked by terrorists on Tuesday. According to his spokesman, Garba Shehu, Buhari, on his arrival at the centre, was briefed about the attack by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Dr. Shuaib Belgore and the Controller General of the Nigerian Correctional Service, Haliru Nababa. They showed him the bombed-out section used to access first, and the records office set on fire by the hoodlums, adding that the invaders thereafter launched an attack on all cells in which Boko Haram terrorists were held.

The President was told that although none of the 63 terrorists are accounted for, records were not lost because they have been backed up. Buhari asked: “How did the defences at the prison fail to prevent the attack? How many inmates were in the facility? How many of them can you account for? How many personnel did you have on duty? How many of them were armed?

Were there guards on the watchtower? What did they do? Does the CCTV work?” He was also informed that security forces recaptured 350 of the escapees. With about 450 others unaccounted for. After inspecting some of the points impacted by the attack, the President spoke to newsmen, expressing disappointment with the intelligence system (and utilization). He said: “I am disappointed with the intelligence system. How can terrorists organize, have weapons, attack a security installation and get away with it?” The President, accompanied by Boss Mustapha, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, the Chief of Staff, said at the end of the visit that he was expecting “a comprehensive report” on the incident. On criticism of Buhari’s insistence on traveling to Senegal for an international engagement despite the attacks on Kuje prison and his advance team in Katsina, Shehu said:

