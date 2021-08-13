News

Buhari visits Tinubu in London

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday visited former Lagos State Governor Bola Tinubu in his London home.

Presidential aide, Bashir Ahmad confirmed the visit.

In the images of the visit which was shared, both Buhari and Tinubu were seen in discussions. In another image, Tinubu was seen holding a walking stick.

It has been reported that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader flew out of the country few weeks back. He was reportedly sick and hospitalised but Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu last week rubbished the rumour when he paid a courtesy visit to the ex-governor in London saying he was ‘well and healthy’.

