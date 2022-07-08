News

Buhari vows to build resilient economy capable of creating jobs

…laments effects of debt burden in Africa
… as Nigeria gets chunk of IDA's $93bn financial package

President Muhammadu Buhari has vowed to build a resilient economy that would be able to create jobs for the teeming youth population in the country. The President, who lamented the negative effects of external debt on the economies of African countries, made this pledge yesterday at International Development Association (IDA) Summit in Dakar, Senegal.

The IDA Summit for Africa was convened by the President of Senagal and the Chairman of of the African Union, Marcky Shall. According to a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, Buhari was in Dakar alongside other African leaders to launch the largest financial package ever mobilised in the history of IDA – $93billion – geared towards a robust and resilient economy for Africa. According to him, seventy percent of the global fund would be spent on African countries between now and 2027, with Nigeria getting the biggest cut among the African States.

Buhari, in his comments at the opening dialogue of African Heads of State on Development Challenges and Priorities at the summit, said: “I wish to therefore call for concerted global efforts to mitigate and sustain food systems. “These efforts must involve key stakeholders, including governments, farmers, investors, multilateral organisations, regional bodies, International Financial Institutions, private partners and civil societies.

“As African countries continue to grapple with the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and now the Russian- Ukraine war, the continued support from the World Bank Group, particularly from the IDA is critical to help us meet financial needs.” He disclosed that his government would focus on the transformative scale-up of industrialisation, to be driven by Backward Integration and Export Development based on value-addition to key commodities and access to new markets. While stressing the importance of building partnership that could address the challenges of the most vulnerable population, Buhari expressed confidence that the Summit would build on the Abidjan Declaration of 2021 and comprehensively address the debilitating effects of COVID-19, Climate change, insurgency and lately, the war in Ukraine.

The Nigerian leader commended the World Bank and the IDA for their interventionist programmes designed to address areas germane to the African continent like Agriculture, Technological Innovation and Gender Matters among others, aligning “with Nigeria’s post-COVID-19 Economic Sustainability Plan, which has a major component, called the Agriculture for Food and Jobs Programme, where we seek to leverage suitable technologies to build a resilient food system for the country.” He lamented the disastrous effects of climate change on the African continent, urging for the sustenance of collective efforts to build climate resilient economies, specifically recommending for consideration, “the funding of a project to recharge Lake Chad from the Ubangi River.”

On the debt issue, Buhari said that developing countries which had faced unsustainable debt burdens even before the pandemic, were now dealing with a new wave of deepening debt as vital public financial resources were allocated to external debt servicing and repayments, at the expense of domestic financing for critical developmental needs. Buhari, who was conferred with the highest National Honour of the Republic of Senegal, “L’ Ordre National De Lion Senegal (The National Order of the Senegal Lion) thanked his host, for the honour, extolling the excellent diplomatic relations between Nigeria and Senegal which have spanned over sixty years.

 

Our Reporters

