Buhari vows to deal with violent protesters

…commends military for curtailing criminals

President Muhammmadu Buhari has vowed to deal decisively with any act of hooliganism hiding behind lawful and peaceful protests to ensure peace and stability in the country.

The President, while virtually declaring open the Chief of Army Staff’s Annual Conference 2020, yesterday, also commended the military for curtailing the activities of the insurgents, bandits, armed robbers, cattle rustlers and other criminals in the country.

Buhari equally commended the Nigerian Armed Forces for their efforts at swiftly restoring law and order in various states during the largescale criminality that ensued in the wake of the #EndSARS protests.

He, however, reiterated his government’s commitment to the rights of citizens to embark on peaceful protests responsibly and in accordance with the laws of the land just as he recounted that the #End- SARS protests were sadly hijacked by hooligans to cause wanton damage to lives and property in many cities across the country.

Buhari described the Year 2020 as a very challenging one, citing the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and its negative impact on almost every aspect of national life.

He said despite the odds, the Army remained resolute in the discharge of its constitutional roles and in keeping the wealth and welfare of the soldiers a priority.

”The Army’s support of Civil Authorities in the management of the COVID – 19 Pandemic is a case in point. “Also, the peaceful elections conducted in Edo and Ondo states would not have been achieved without the high level of professionalism displayed by all security agencies, including the Army,” he said.

The President commended the Army for its unwavering commitment towards curtailing the activities of insurgents, bandits, kidnappers, cattle rustlers and other violent criminals through ongoing exercises and operations in different parts of the country.

Notably, he said the Exercise Sahel Sanity, launched a few months ago in the North-West to rid the Katsina-Zamfara corridor of marauding bandits, had recorded commendable progress. ”I have also been briefed about the tremendous successes that have been achieved by troops during the ongoing Operation Fire Ball in the North-East.

”I charge you all to sustain these efforts until the full restoration of peace and security in the nation is achieved,” the President told members of the armed forces at the conference which provides an avenue for the leadership of the Army to re-assess its preparedness and operational readiness in carrying out its constitutional roles.

At the conference, the President launched the Housing scheme for Next of Kin of personnel of the Nigerian Army killed in action. Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai, noted that the Nigerian Army was well poised to confront all security challenges, which includes cyber threats.

Like this: Like Loading...