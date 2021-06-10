Buhari vows to hunt down those attacking Police, others

…says directive to shoot anyone illegally wielding AK-47 subsists

Lawrence Olaoye and Muritala Ayinla

President Muhammadu Buhari has vowed to act firmly and decisively against any and all persons fomenting trouble or carrying out attacks on the Police or any other security personnel in the country.

The President made this commitment Thursday at the handing over of security equipment by the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu to the Lagos State Police Command during his one-day official visit to the state.

Buhari equally used the occasion to reiterate his earlier order to security agents that his directive to shoot any person or persons found illegally wielding AK-47s and other assault weapons, remains in place.

According to a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President warned that a nation that turns its Police personnel and infrastructure into targets of violence and destruction is a nation on the path of self-destruction.

He assured that his government would secure the country regardless the challenges facing the country while affirming that his first responsibility remains the security of the country and safety of all citizens as the Commander-in-Chief.

‘‘We will secure our infrastructure, our highways, our communities, and our forests, and we will secure the lives of our people,’’ he assured.

He told members of the Nigeria Police Force that as the government strives to improve their welfare and capacity, the citizens equally had expectations from them.

While commending the Inspector-General of Police and the entire Force for the recent efforts to restore peace to troubled parts of the country, the President said

