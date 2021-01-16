News

Buhari vows to improve security, welfare of troops

President Muhammadu Buhari has promised a significant improvement of security in the country this year.This is as the country yesterday commenced the celebration of this year’s annual Armed Forces Remembrance Day across the country. Buhari gave this pledge in a series of tweets via his official and verified tweets to commemorate the armed forces remembrance day. Buhari said the welfare of the armed forces will continue to be the priority of his government.

“As we commemorate #ArmedForcesRemembranceDay, let me pay tribute to the bravery and sacrifice of all the men and women of our armed forces who have paid the supreme price for our unity, peace and security. We also salute our troops currently engaged in internal security operations” Also, he said: “The welfare and wellbeing of our troops will continue to be a priority.

We are investing heavily not only in weapons and equipment for their use, but also in provision of housing, medical care and other areas of welfare. And we will continue to make resources available. “I am reiterating my directives to the Service Chiefs regarding greater synergy and cooperation, and also a more sustained focus on intelligence gathering and interpretation.”

