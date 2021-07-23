News

Buhari vows to increase budgetary allocation for education

President Muhammadu Buhari has vowed to increase budgetary allocation to education in order to improve learning and reform the sector. Buhari said this yesterday in his country home in Daura, Katsina State, while receiving the proprietor, principal and students of a private school, Premier Pacesetters School, Daura, in his house.

The President’s assurance was coming on the heels of criticisms of his administration for the neglect of the educational sector through dwindling allocation of resources in previous budgets. For instance, the Federal Government allocated the sum of N742.5 billion, representing a meagre 5.6 per cent of the nation’s total budget of N13.6 trillion in the 2021 budget. This was considered the least budgetary allocation in the last ten years.

Meanwhile, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) had recommended the commitment of at least 26 per cent of the nation’s annual budget to the educational sector for there to be sustainable development of the economy. According to a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President assured that more emphasis would be given to improvement of education in the country. He said: “We will allocate an increasing share of resources to improve learning in the country in our effort to reform the educational sector.” Buhari, who interacted with some of the children, emphasized the importance of character, in addition to learning, urging them not to lose sight of the aspirations of the country.

