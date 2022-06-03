Buhari vows to protect local farmers against smuggling, others

President Muhammadu Buhari has vowed to protect local farmers against smuggling and dumping of foreign products in the country. The President, who equally assured investors of a safe, secure and prosperous country, said this yesterday in Madrid, Spain at a meeting with two Spanish companies doing businesses in Nigeria. In a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, Buhari, at a meeting with executives of GB Foods, which grows tomatoes in Kebbi State, and employs about 5,000 people, pledged that the entire country would be secured, noting that it was one of the cardinal objectives of the administration.

The President said “Detractors are working very hard against our efforts. That was why we closed our borders for so long, and the result is evident. We want to grow what we eat, and eat what we grow. Thank you for your huge investment in our country, the jobs you create, and skills imparted to our people.” Chairman of GB Foods, Artur Carulla, described the company as a family business now in its third generation in Africa, and which has invested over 250 billion dollars in countries like Nigeria, Algeria, Ghana and Senegal.

