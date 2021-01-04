Buhari: W’African leaders must unite against terrorism

President Muhammadu Buhari has called for united action by West African leaders in the fight against terrorism in the region. This came as he observed that insecurity in any of the countries in the region has a spill-over effect on others. The president spoke yesterday while condemning the killing of 70 people in Zaroumdareye, a border town between Niger Republic and Mali by militants.

In a statement made available to newsmen by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, Buhari described the incident as another clarion call for united action by African leaders against terrorism. He said: “I am profoundly shocked by the large scale death of innocent people at the hands of these callous militants who have no regard for the sanctity of human life. “We are facing grave security challenges on account of the evil campaign of indiscriminate violence by terrorists in the Sahel and only united action can help us defeat these vicious enemies of humanity. “Terrorism has now become like a contagion of evil that can spread anytime if united action is not taken.”

The president said “instability in one part of Africa had implications for the security of others.The destabilisation of Libya in 2011 is producing domino effects on the security of other African countries, including Nigeria, Niger, Chad, Cameroon and others.

“The looting of Libyan armouries in the aftermath of Gaddafi’s fall has put dangerous weapons in the hands of terrorists and other criminals who now pose security challenges to other countries.

“We are united by common fate and, therefore, we must act in concert to defeat these evil men who target innocent people. “Let me use this opportunity to express my deepest sympathy for the government, the people of Niger and the families of the victims.”

