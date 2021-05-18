Buhari wants NASS to approve N2.343trn to finance 2021 budget deficit

President Muhammadu Buhari, Tuesday, requested the Senate to grant him approval to borrow the sum of N2,343,387,942,848 from multilateral and bilateral lenders, as well as the International Capital Market (ICM) through the issuance of Eurobonds.

The amount, which is equivalent to $6,183,081,643.40 at the Budget Exchange Rate of $1/N379, is captured as new external borrowing in the 2021 Appropriation Act (Item No.330), and meant to part-finance this year’s budget deficit of N5.602 trillion.

The request was contained in a letter addressed to the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, and read during plenary.

According to the President, the request was made in line with the provisions of Sections 21(1) and 27(1) of the Debt Management Office (Establishment) Act, 2003.

He disclosed that Nigeria might be able to raise $3 billion or more, in a combination of tenors between 5 – 30 years.

Buhari explained that the Federal Government’s decision to raise the sum from the International Capital Market was due to the recent monetary policy stance that provided for very low interest rates and ease of moderating debt service cost.

