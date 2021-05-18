Buhari: War against coronavirus, terrorism interlinked

…asks Africa to lobby US, EU for military, humanitarian assistance

President Muhammmadu Buhari has established a nexus between the war against the global pandemic, coronavirus (COVID-19), and terrorism in Africa.

The President made this observation in an opinion article he authored and published Tuesday in a leading Paris-based magazine, Le Point.

This came as he called on all African leaders in the Sahel to jointly lobby the United States (US), United Kingdom and European Union (EU) for military and humanitarian assistance.

“Across the world, conflict and Coronavirus have not been far apart. As governments have struggled to contain COVID, jihadists have taken advantage in the Sahel – the vast arid stretch of territory that lies between the Sahara and Sub-Saharan Africa.

“Terrorist incidents have become tragically common across Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger. Around the Lake Chad Basin, Boko Haram terrorism have taken advantage of the pandemic and pushed back into my country Nigeria, whilst still launching raids and attacks in Chad, Cameroon, and Niger,” he observed.

