Buhari warns against destabilization of Chad by rebel groups

…calls for support for Chad’s transition to democracy

President Muhammadu Buhari warned leaders in the Lake Chad and Sahel to view the activities of the rebel groups in Chad with all seriousness as the destabilization of the country could adversely affect the peace and stability of the region.

Buhari gave this charge in Abuja Tuesday at the opening of the Extraordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Lake Chad Basin Commission (LCBC) convened to discuss the recent developments in Chad after President Idris Deby died on the frontline while defending the territorial integrity of his country some months back.

The President also called for international support for the transition framework put in place by Chad’s Transition Military Council led by General Mahamat Idris Deby within the set time of 18 months.

According to a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, Buhari said instability in Chad would lead to inflow of refugees, internally displaced persons (IDPs), drugs, unrestrained flow of arms into the already volatile Lake Chad and the Sahel region.

Like this: Like Loading...