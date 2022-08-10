Buhari Warns Politicians: Self-centredness that led to civil war mustn’t repeat itself

President Muhammadu Buhari has warned politicians never to allow the self-centeredness that led to the loss of about a million lives during the Civil War (1967-1970) repeat itself in the country.

Buhari gave this warning yesterday while receiving former state chairmen of the defunct Congress for ProgressiveChange( CPC), which wentintocoalitiontoformthe ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2014.

Noting that the defunct party was founded on the bedrock of patriotism and loyalty to the unity of Nigeria, the President in a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, urged political leaders tostayfocusedandupholdthe ultimate objective of promoting interest of the country.

Noting that the passion and zeal for improving the livelihood of Nigerians which culminated in creation of the CPC, had not dwindled, Buhari called for more steadfastness adding: “We are Nigerians; God willing, we remain Nigerians, and Nigeria shall remain one. “Our main objective is the Federal Republic of Nigeria. We are human beings. We haveour weaknesses, butIcan assureyouthatthepatriotism in us is hard-earned.

We have gone through all the troubles from 15th of January 1966 to date. You know what I mean by this; we have killed a million of ourselves in order to keep this country together. “I don’t think there can be anypracticalexperiencemore than that. We are Nigerians, God willing, we remain NigeriansandNigeriawillremain one,” he said.

Urgingthemembersof the defunctparty and other party leaders to always be mindful of the larger picture by working towards preserving the unity, peace and integrity of the nation, Buhari thanked the former CPC chairmen for always highlighting the achievements of the government, admitting that some areas would surely get more attention.

ThePresident, whosaidhe accorded great significance to the politicians’ visit as it demonstrated a determinationand commitment to identify with his administration, addedthattheywouldusethe opportunity to discuss other issues. “I commend members of this forum and all members of the legacy party, CPC, for their continued dedication to the ideals of democratic governance that we all believed in.

The doggedness with which we pursued our vision and goals that culminated into the success we recorded remainlikebrightstarsinthe history of our dear nation.”

According to him, the solid credentials of the defunct CPC gave the party a prime place in the merger, culminating in the formation of the ruling APC even as he thanked the politicians and other Nigerians for their unalloyedsupportfor hiselectoral struggles.

The President said efforts had been made in appointing some members of CPC in his government, including those in the Federal Executive Council (FEC) like the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Minister of Education, Minister of Water Resources, and Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.

“I listened to the remarks of your chairman which highlighted our modest achievements in diverse areas.

We shall remain resolute to continue to deliver on the promises we made to Nigerians, and to ensure that we attain greater milestones in terms of economic growth, infrastructural development, provision of security, and the war against corruption, among other responsibilities of government,” he added.

