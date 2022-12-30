Buhari: We are proud of what Yahaya Bello has done in security, projects execution

…insists FG’s will reactivate Ajaokuta Steel Company

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, said he was impressed by the performance of Governor Yahaya Bello in Kogi State, noting that he had particularly done very well in the area of security and projects execution. The President specifically said the Federal Government was proud of Governor Bello, whom he said had shown proof of the All Progressives Congress’ overall sterling performance in Nigeria. He spoke during his working visit to Kogi to commission myriads of legacy projects executed by Governor Bello’s administration.

“We are an Administration that prides itself in the fulfillment of our electoral promises to the Nigerian people, at both national and sub-national levels. “This is why I am glad that we have an impressive array of legacy projects through your own state government as proof of our stewardship in Kogi State. “I am impressed by the performance of Governor Yahaya Bello.

He has done very well in the area of security and projects execution in Kogi State. We are proud of him and we urge him to do more for the people. “I am appealing to the people of Kogi State to support him so that he can achieve and deliver more dividends of democracy,”Buhari said. In his remarks, Governor Yahaya Bello said, “Today remains a historic day in the lives of the good people of Kogi State. “We were happy the very day you granted approval to come to Kogi State for the commissioning of a few out of the many projects this administration has executed for the people of Kogi State. “When I was sworn in on the 27th of January, 2016, we were determined to serve our people and we quickly commissioned a multidimensional committee to form what we call new direction blueprint. “From that period till date, this particular document has served as a guide for accelerated development in Kogi State.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...