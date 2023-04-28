Buhari: We equipped security agencies to subdue terrorists, bandits

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday said his administration equipped security agencies to subdue terrorists, bandits and other criminals in the country. The President said this yesterday while speaking at a ceremony attended by two former leaders of the country, Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon and former President Goodluck Jonathan, According to a statement issued by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President said the robust plan to improve the security architecture of the country had been realized, with upgrading of hardware, building of facilities, training, and equipping of staff and officers.

He said: “At the inception of this administration, the nation’s security situation was greatly challenged by the activities of violent non-state actors. “Today, I am pleased to specially note that the situation has tremendously improved and I wish to also proudly highlight that we have made remarkable progress in the fight against insurgents, militants, oil bunkers, kidnappers, and other criminal elements in the country. “This administration has achieved a remarkable transformation of the military in the areas of fighting power, training, operations, manpower, remunerations, and medical services.

“These are in addition to maintenance efficiency, accommodation, and expansion of forces. “The improvements in these areas have collectively enhanced the Army’s capacity to effectively carry out its constitutional mandate.” He added that the government also structured a welfare system that cater for more than 50,000 children of fallen heroes. He also disclosed that thousands graduated from the Nigerian Defense Academy (NDA) and other security institutions to tighten security.