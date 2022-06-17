News

Buhari: We must address issues of climate change, poverty in Africa

…pledges $550,000 for building of Great Green Wall Secretariat

President Muhammadu Buhari has said African leaders must strive to address the issues of climate change alongside poverty in the continent. This came as the President pledged another $550,000 for the building of the headquarters of the Pan African Agency of the Great Green Wall (PAGGW) in Mauritania after the payment of Nigeria’s contribution of $654,219.

Represented by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the 8th Ordinary Session of the Council of Ministers of the Pan-African Agency of the Great Green Wall (PAGGW) in Abuja yesterday, Buhari said African countries must continue to explore various measures to combat climate change, desertification while also addressing food insecurity and poverty. Highlighting the importance of tackling both poverty and climate change on the continent, the President said: “It is important to emphasize that for Africa, mitigation and adaptation methods for climate change must be mindful of the fact that Africa is confronted with twin challenges.

“The ravages of climate change but perhaps more importantly the existential problem of extreme poverty. Both, not one, must be addressed.” According to him, while the original vision of the PAGGW was to create a wall of trees against desertification in the Sahel, the Horn and across North Africa, the Great Green Wall today has a more ambitious reach— “it is now a variety of sustainable land-use practices designed to combat climate change and desertification and to address food insecurity and poverty”.

 

Our Reporters

