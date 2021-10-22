Buhari : We won’t rest until Nigeria is secure 

Onwuka Nzeshi, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, Thursday reaffirmed the resolve of his administration not to rest until Nigerians are secure and live in safety.

The fight against insecurity, the President said, is one that Nigeria will win to ensure that citizens and non citizens resident in Nigeria, lived in a peaceful safe and secure atmosphere.

Buhari, who spoke at the launch of the book: “Standing Strong,” authored by former President of the Senate, Ken Nnamani, said the government would continue to review its strategies in tackling the various security challenges confronting the country.

“We are constantly reviewing our strategies to continuously degrade the capability of all criminal elements in the country. We are creating strategic cooperation between our various military and paramilitary agencies for them to work together to fight crime and all criminal activities in the country.

“We deploying adequate resources to strengthen the capacity and capability of our security forces,” he said.

He commended the gallantry and courage of the armed forces and other security agencies fighting crime in the different parts of the country.

On the book titled: “Standing Strong,” the President described it as an important documentation of an era of leadership at the National Assembly.

“We thank Senator Ken Nnamani and his colleagues at the National Assembly for standing strong in carrying out their constitutional duty in the defence of democracy in our dear nation, Nigeria. These efforts along with several others made by the three arms and three tiers of government in the country including the general public helped to stabilise the polity in Nigeria up to date.

“We have had 22 uninterrupted years of democracy in this Fourth Republic – the longest since we obtained political independence in 1960. We had an elected President handing over power to another President elected from the same political party in 2007. In 2015, an opposition political party defeated a sitting President.

“Our democracy witnessed a smooth transfer of power from one political party to another. Our democrat is growing and can be said to be mature. Though we have multiple political parties but two parties are dominant with each present in each of the six geopolitical zones in the country. My administration will continue to promote, defend and strengthen democracy in our country. We will continue promote the rule of law in our dear nation,

“Our relationship with other countries has continued to improve as we now have many Nigerians holding important positions in international organisations. Nigeria cherishes her friendly and warm relationship with other nations. We continue to promote very cordial relationship with our neighbours, other African countries and the rest of the world in order to accelerate National Development,” he said.

Buhari urged Nigerians to know that the future of the nation remaibs bright, charging them never to forget that the things that unite the various groups were far more than those that divide them.

